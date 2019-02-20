Man accused of attempted murder pleads guilty to arson

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with attempted murder for setting fire to a house is pleading guilty.
Darrell James Wigham, 30 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of 1st degree arson. Six counts of attempted 1st degree murder will likely be dismissed when Wigham is sentenced on April 25 in Mower County District Court.
Authorities say that after an argument in March 2018, Wigham set a fire inside an Austin house that blocked the way downstairs and forced two people to climb out onto the roof until they could be rescued.
Wigham remains in the Mower County Jail on $1 million bond.
