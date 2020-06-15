Man accused of attacking two people in Charles City burglary

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is charged with 1st degree burglary in Floyd County after attacking two people.

Jason Ward Cagley, 37, is accused of illegally entered a home in the 700 block of 10th Avenue in Charles City on May 15. Investigators say he waited in darkness until the home’s female resident returned, then rushed her and threw her on the coach, holding her down and shouting at her.

Cagley is also accused of using a sharp object to cut someone who was with the first victim, causing some bleeding. Authorities say Cagley ran out of the house as his victims called police.