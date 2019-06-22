Man accused of attack at Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is jailed after police respond to an assault at the Salvation Army.

Cordell Young, 65, is facing charges of 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

Rochester police were called to the Salvation Army location on 1st Avenue NE around 8 am Friday after Young allegedly punched and kicked someone, then pulled out a knife while threatening his victim.

The victim had minor injuries to the face and police say Young had a minor cut on his finger when he pulled out the knife. Officers say neither required medical attention.