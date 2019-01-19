Man accused of assault is ruled incompetent

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of attacking a security guard has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Marcus Angelo Chambers, 22, was arrested on December 2, 2018, after police say he knocked down a guard at the U.S. Bank building in downtown Rochester and punched the guard three or four times in the head.

The guard suffered a large cut on his face and took himself to the hospital after complaining of head and shoulder pain.

Chamber is charged with 3rd and 5th degree assault.