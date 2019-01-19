Clear
Man accused of assault is ruled incompetent

Rochester police say he attacked a security guard.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 2:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of attacking a security guard has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Marcus Angelo Chambers, 22, was arrested on December 2, 2018, after police say he knocked down a guard at the U.S. Bank building in downtown Rochester and punched the guard three or four times in the head.

The guard suffered a large cut on his face and took himself to the hospital after complaining of head and shoulder pain.

Chamber is charged with 3rd and 5th degree assault.

Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
