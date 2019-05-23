Man accused of asking women to hide drugs pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of asking women to hide marijuana in their bras is pleading guilty.

Ahmed Mohamed Mumin, 22 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Thursday to two counts of 5th degree drug possession. He was arrested February 15 after a traffic stop on 11th Avenue SE. A Rochester police officer says the smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and he recognized the driver as someone whose license was cancelled.

Police say two women in the vehicle said Mumim asked them to hide baggies of marijuana in their bras. Officers say when Mumin was booked at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, 25 grams of pot, 2.9 grams of cocaine, and 3 Xanax pills were found in his underwear.

Mumin is now set for sentencing on June 21.