Man accused of Floyd County crime spree now charged for Clear Lake theft

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A North Iowa man already facing 10 criminal charges in Floyd County is now accused of first-degree theft in Cerro Gordo County.

Law enforcement says Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 29 of Clear Lake, and an unidentified person used a stolen truck to steal a construction trailer parked outside a home in the 2400 block of S Lakeview Drive in Clear Lake. Investigators say the trailer was stolen on February 24 and then abandoned at a different location. $35,000 in construction tools were missing from the trailer when it was found.

Court documents state several of the stolen tools along with other stolen property were found on March 5 in a storage unit belonging to McLeland.

McLeland and Curtis Alan Anderson, 21 of Waterloo, are also charged for multiple burglaries and thefts between March 3 and March 5 in Floyd County. Investigators say items including a minivan and two cars were taken from different locations in Floyd and Rudd. McLeland and Anderson have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to stand trial.

A criminal complaint for the Clear Lake theft was filed on April 1 and McLeland was arrested for that charge on April 28.