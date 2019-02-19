Man accused of 2017 Floyd Co. slaying pleads not guilty

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A man already serving a 25-year federal sentence for weapons crimes has pleaded not guilty to an Iowa charge of first-degree murder.

Floyd County District Court records say 27-year-old Armando Adame III also entered a written plea Monday of not guilty to a state weapons charge. His trial is scheduled to begin April 30.

He's accused of shooting to death 28-year-old Michael Johns. Johns was reported missing Oct. 26, 2017, from Grundy Center. His body was found Dec. 1 that year at a rural intersection about 10 miles south of Charles City.

Adame was sentenced in October last year for the federal weapons crimes.

Johns was reported missing to the Grundy Center Police Department on Oct. 26, 2017. An investigation indicated foul play was involved in Johns’ disappearance. A body was then near 290th Street and Shadow Avenue in Floyd County on Dec. 1, 2017. The body was identified as Johns and it was determined he was killed by a shotgun blast to the head.

During the investigation, cell phone records indicate Johns, Adame and another person were around the Charles City area at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017. At around 6:05 a.m., Johns’ phone records showed the phone being used northeast of Greene. At 6:08 a.m., there was no other outgoing activity from his phone, according to court documents.

Cell phone records for Adame and the other individual showed incoming and outgoing activity on their cell phones between the Charles City and Waterloo/Cedar Falls area after 6:08 a.m.

During an interview with the individual who was with Adame and Johns that night, it was learned there was an argument inside the vehicle in the early-morning hours of Oct. 25, 2017.

“The other individual stated that while they were stopped on a gravel road, Adame pulled Johns out of the vehicle and then shot and killed Johns with a sawed off shotgun,” the complaint states.

Adame was arrested on December 7, 2017, in Black Hawk County on a federal warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court on May 10, 2018, and was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.