Man accused of 14 crimes is sentenced for two of them

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with 14 crimes is sentenced for two of them.

Tyrone Padgett, 34 of Rochester, was given five years of supervised probation Wednesday and must either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service. He pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and DWI for an incident on October 30, 2018. Rochester police say they were called about two men dancing in the street and arrived to find Padgett behind the wheel of a car while under the influence. Officers say marijuana and methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle.

Padgett is still pleading not guilty in two other criminal cases.

He was arrested in late January 2018 and charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, two counts of domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call. Rochester police say a woman claims Padgett showed up at a child’s birthday party and refused to leave, then physically assaulted the woman and a juvenile female. The woman says Padgett grabbed her phone as she tried to call 911. A trial in this matter is set for November 4.

Padgett is also charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, 3rd degree possession of meth in a public housing zone, storage of meth in the presence of a child, possession of a stolen firearm, 5th degree drug crime, and child endangerment. He was arrested after Rochester police searched an apartment on North Broadway Avenue in July 2018 and say they found a handgun, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Officers say there was also a child inside the apartment at the time of their search. No trial date has been set in this case.