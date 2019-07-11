Clear
Man accused of 100 mph chase with child in the car pleads not guilty

Facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after police say he led them on a nearly three hour chase through Olmsted and Mower counties is pleading not guilty.

Pablo Rodriguez Jr., 31 of Rochester, is charged with pattern of stalking, 1st degree tampering with witnesses, domestic assault by strangulation, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, domestic assault, neglect of a child, and DWI.

Authorities say Rodriguez has a domestic dispute with a woman on April 19 where he punched and choked her and then left with their one-year-old child. Court documents say that led to a law enforcement pursuit that reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour and ended when a deputy on the phone convinced Rodriguez to give himself up.

No trial date has been set.

