Man accused in fatal NE Iowa beating says he was defending himself

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of helping to fatally beat a Decorah resident has told a jury that he was defending himself and didn't intend for the other man to die.
Nineteen-year-old Dalton Adam is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2018 attack on 46-year-old David Hansen.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Adam said during his testimony Thursday in New Hampton, where the trial has been moved, that Hansen punched him after punching his friend Jacob Seelinger. Prosecutors say Hansen confronted the pair as they damaged property outside his home. He died Aug. 30 last year. Hansen was the boyfriend of Seelinger's mother.
Adam testified that he punched back and knocked down Hansen, who cracked his head on concrete. Adam acknowledged that he and Seelinger kicked and punched Hansen as he lay helpless.
Seelinger's been convicted of second-degree murder has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.
Final arguments in Adam's trial are expected to be delivered Friday.
