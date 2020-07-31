Man accused in Austin drive-by shooting pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man arrested for a drive-by shooting is pleading guilty to illegal gun possession.

Manamany Omot Abella, 20 of Austin, was arrested on June 22 and charged with drive-by shooting, 2nd degree assault, and violent felon in possession of a firearm. The Austin Police Department says Abella was connected with the gunfire directed at an apartment in the 300 block of South Main Street on June 22. Officers recovered four live rounds and two shell casings from the area. No one was injured by the gunfire.



Abella has now pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm. Court records state he has previous convictions for 3rd degree assault and 1st degree burglary.

No sentencing date has been set.