Man, 90, killed in 2-vehicle crash south of Austin

The 31-year-old driver of one of the vehicles showed signs of impairment, authorities said Friday.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 10:21 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 10:24 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 90-year-old man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle accident south of Austin.

Authorities said the man killed was westbound just after 5 p.m. Thursday on County Rd. 28 when his 1998 Dodge Caravan collided with a 2001 Ford F350.


Christopher Stewart

The truck was northbound on County Rd. 29.

Authorities said Friday that one of the vehicles in the accident was driven by a 31-year-old man who was charged with driving after revocation.

While authorities didn’t identify the person, the Mower County jail roster lists Christopher Stewart, 31, being held on a driving after revocation charge along with a pending charge of criminal vehicular homicide. He was booked into the Mower County Jail at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

The 31-year-old tested at the scene showed signs of impairment, authorities said Friday.

A female passenger in the truck of the 31-year-old was not injured.

The 90-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

