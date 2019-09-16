Man, 88, suffers minor injuries after Olmsted Co. crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An 88-year-old man suffered minor injuries Friday after he lost control of his vehicle.
Thomas Robinson, of Rochester, was driving in the 2000 block of 45th St. SE in Marion Township when he ran into a big pile of dirt on the road near where roadwork was being done.
He was taken to St. Marys for suspected minor injuries.
