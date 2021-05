OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 75-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after he was knocked unconscious after getting kicked off a mule.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9600 block of County Rd. 3 NW and found a 75-year-old man from St. Paul who was knocked unconscious.

He was taken to St. Marys Hospital. His condition at this time remains unknown.