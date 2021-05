OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 72-year-old man lost more than $22,000 after sending checks to various states since Sept. of 2020.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said he sent $22,185 over the course of the past few months after he got a phone call from someone claiming to be an IRS agent.

The person said he needed to make his money more secure or an officer would show up to his house and arrest him.