Man, 71, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 71-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.
Police said the man crossed the street in the 900 block of 8th Ave. SE around 7 a.m. when he was hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old male.
Police said the area was dark with no street lights and the driver did not see the pedestrian.
The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Marys hospital. He was conscious and alert when transported, police said.
