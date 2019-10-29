Clear

Man, 71, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Rochester neighborhood

A 71-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 8:46 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 71-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said the man crossed the street in the 900 block of 8th Ave. SE around 7 a.m. when he was hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old male.

Police said the area was dark with no street lights and the driver did not see the pedestrian.

The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Marys hospital. He was conscious and alert when transported, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Cooler than normal temps sticking around through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Legendary coach continues fight with cancer

Image

Osage sweeps Central Springs

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Iowa moving to toughen animal ordinances

Image

Seasonal parking ordinances: What you need to know

Image

The track is saved

Image

"Take Back the Streets"

Image

River City Renaissance Project Moves Forward

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/28

Community Events