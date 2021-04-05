Man, 63, arrested after NE Iowa search warrant turns up 2 pounds of meth valued at $25K

OSSIAN, Iowa - A 63-year-old man was arrested in northeast Iowa after a search warrant turned up around two pounds of methamphetamine, valued at nearly $25,000.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said the warrant was executed Thursday at 306 E. Main St. and resulted in the arrest of Fred Pa.

He's facing charges of felony controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and gathering where controlled substances are used.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was aided by the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges pending.