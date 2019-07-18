Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Rochester man, 62, hospitalized after being beaten with bat while trying to break up domestic situation

When the father attempted to intervene, police said Ross-Kindred grabbed a bat and struck the man in his shoulder, head and back.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 9:43 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 62-year-old male was injured after being hit with a bat while trying to intervene during an alleged domestic situation.

Vonte Ross-Kindred, 19, is facing charges of second-degree assault, simple robbery, felony domestic assault strangulation and domestic assault in relation to an alleged incident Wednesday night in the 400 block of 9th Ave. SE.

Authorities said Ross-Kindred choked an 18-year-old female victim before the verbal argument led them into the street area where the father heard the argument.

When the father attempted to intervene, police said Ross-Kindred grabbed a bat and struck the man in his shoulder, head and back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking Exiting AM Rain & Dangerous Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Intense Heat

Image

Albert Lea Search for New City Manager Continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Dangerous heat indices Thursday and Friday

Image

Austin Bruins hold training camp

Image

RPU earmarks money for improved billing

Image

SAW: Lukas Wogen

Image

Salvation Army closing North location in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 7/17

Image

B-29 Bomber comes to Mason City

Image

Heat affects livestock at Fair

Community Events