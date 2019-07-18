Rochester man, 62, hospitalized after being beaten with bat while trying to break up domestic situation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 62-year-old male was injured after being hit with a bat while trying to intervene during an alleged domestic situation.

Vonte Ross-Kindred, 19, is facing charges of second-degree assault, simple robbery, felony domestic assault strangulation and domestic assault in relation to an alleged incident Wednesday night in the 400 block of 9th Ave. SE.

Authorities said Ross-Kindred choked an 18-year-old female victim before the verbal argument led them into the street area where the father heard the argument.

When the father attempted to intervene, police said Ross-Kindred grabbed a bat and struck the man in his shoulder, head and back.