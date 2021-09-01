Man, 61, pronounced dead after his body found in SE Minnesota residential pool

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 61-year-old man died after a report Tuesday night of an unresponsive male being found in the bottom of a residential pool.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Brookfield Court SE in Marion Township at 6:16 p.m. for a medical call that was changed to a deceased person found in a pool.

The man’s body had been removed by a family member by the time deputies arrived and life-saving efforts were not successful.

The name of the person has not been released and the death is not considered suspicious.