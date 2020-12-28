Man, 43, arrested in Olmsted Co. after tracking device found on female's vehicle

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What began as a harassment/restraining order violation could end up as a felony stalking case after a woman noticed a tracker on her vehicle.

Authorities said it was reported Saturday at 7 p.m. when a 43-year-old female from Marion Township reported that her soon-to-be-ex Michael Erickson, 43, of Zumbrota, was repeatedly sending her emails and was following her.

Erickson was arrested and released on Dec. 21 for repeated emails to the protected party.

Over the weekend, the female was shopping and noticed Erickson at every location she was at.

A tracker was then located in the diagnostic port.