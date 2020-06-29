Man, 43, arrested for criminal sexual conduct after alleged incident at Rochester grocery store parking lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 43-year-old man who said he was a personal trainer is facing a criminal sexual conduct charge after an alleged incident with a woman loading groceries into her car.

Police said it happened Saturday night in the Cub Foods parking lot.

A female, 21, was loading groceries in her car when Joshua Snelling allegedly tried to show the woman his abs before trying to force his hands down her pants. Snelling also allegedly tried to bite and lick the woman and said he was on cocaine.

Snelling was located at 2315 Park Lane SE and was arrested.