Man, 40, arrested for breaking into, stealing from RCTC concession stand

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 40-year-old man is facing multiple burglary charges after he was caught stealing items from an RCTC concession stand.

Police said it happened Wednesday at the softball complex located at 827 36th Ave. SE.

Jessie Crum, 40, was witnessed breaking into the concession stand, and when an officer arrived he was seen pulling a garbage can across the property.

He was found with snacks, drinks and clothing that was in the stand.

Crum said he didn't break into the building even though there was damage to the door.