KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A 37-year-old Kossuth County man was killed over the weekend when he was struck by a piece of equipment.

The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call from 4906 110th Ave. advising a man struck in the head while working at a hog facility site.

The victim, Ryan Adams, of Ledyard, was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Adams and another person were working on a manure pump when a piece of equipment disengaged under pressure and struck the victim.