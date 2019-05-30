Man, 31, accused of criminal sexual conduct that allegedly occurred at SE Minnesota high school

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 31-year-old man is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old female during an off-season soccer training session at Dover-Eyota High School.

Dustin Beckman, of Rochester, could face charges of first-, second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in relation to multiple incidents in southeastern Minnesota.

The investigation began March 7 after it was reported the 14-year-old was touched during December of 2018.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office then learned about additional allegations that began in July of 2016 and continued through December of 2017.

“Those allegations include having forced, sexual contact including penetration, with a then 14-year old female. The alleged assaults occurred at Beckman’s residence in Rochester. Beckman allegedly knew the victim through soccer-related activities,” the sheriff’s office said.

Beckman was taken into custody Wednesday in rural Winona County.

Dover-Eyota schools released the following statement:

The Dover-Eyota School District is aware of the pending criminal charges regarding Dustin Beckman. Mr. Beckman is not a current employee of the School District. He was employed by the School District only from August 2018 through December 2018. We understand from law enforcement that Mr. Beckman’s arrest resulted from allegations that were not brought forward for investigation until after Mr. Beckman’s employment with the School District ended.

Mr. Beckman has no current relationship with the School District and is not involved in any capacity in School District activities. Although Mr. Beckman does not have a presence on school property or in school activities, the School District recognizes the impact these charges may have on its students, staff and the community as a whole. We take the safety and security of our students very seriously and have been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. The School District also has and will continue to take whatever action is appropriate pending the disposition of this matter to ensure that our students and staff have a comfortable and safe educational and working environment.

This is the extent of the information the School District can provide about this matter at this time. We suggest that if there are any further questions about this matter, that they be directed to law enforcement.

Dover-Eyota counseling staff will be available to provide support and assistance for our students.