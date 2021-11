WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old St. Charles man was airlifted from the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened on Highway 74 near milepost 30 in Saratoga Township.

The vehicle, driven by Sky Tyler Walkenhorst, crossed the centerline and rolled in the southbound ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and taken to St. Marys by air ambulance. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.