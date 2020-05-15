Man, 21, seriously injured after ATV crash in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old suffered serious injuries after authorities say he fled on an ATV before crashing.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s said James Hart Jr., of Rochester, was driving in the 7100 block of 10th St. SE in Eyota Township when a deputy began following him.
Hart, who was driving an ATV, saw the deputy and sped up to speeds of 50 miles per hour.
Authorities said he then veered into a ditch and was ejected from the ATV and landed on his head. He was not wearing a helmet.
A blood sample was taken after deputies smelled a strong odor or marijuana.
