ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 20-year-old suffered serious injuries Tuesday when the go-kart he was driving flipped and he flew out of it.

Police said it happened at 11th St. and 9th Ave. SE at 9:37 p.m. in the Lincoln Elementary parking lot.

The go-kart was pulling out of the lot when it flipped. The driver, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a helmet and suffered a serious head injury.