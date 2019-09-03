Man, 20, arrested in connection to stolen truck case in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 20-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stealing a truck from a northeast Iowa residence.
On August 17, a white Chevy S-10 was taken from a residence in the northern part of the county.
An investigation led to the arrest and felony charges against Michael Brink, of Boon.
He’s facing charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
