Man, 20, arrested in connection to stolen truck case in NE Iowa

A 20-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stealing a truck from a northeast Iowa residence.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 9:46 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 20-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stealing a truck from a northeast Iowa residence.

On August 17, a white Chevy S-10 was taken from a residence in the northern part of the county.

An investigation led to the arrest and felony charges against Michael Brink, of Boon.

He’s facing charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

