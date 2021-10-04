Man, 19, arrested for repeatedly breaking into, damaging Northwood gas station

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A 19-year-old Northwood man is facing a plethora of charges for repeatedly breaking into a gas station.

Samuel Crotty is facing charges of criminal mischief, burglary and theft in relation to incidents at 712 8th St. N.

Authorities said that on Aug. 16, the door to the gas station was broken, and an ATM was observed lying on the ground inside. Multiple items, such as Zippos, earbuds, sunglasses, vaping devices and lighters were missing.

Other items, including laptops, an ATM and gas pump controls were damaged.

Two days later, the store owner reported the business and ATM were damaged again.

Court documents state Crotty was a suspect who entered the building on multiple occasions.