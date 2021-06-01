Man, 19, arrested for Hancock County assault with a baseball bat

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - A 19-year-old man was picked up on a warrant Monday in connection to an alleged baseball bat assault.

Kendrick Dyslin, of Forest City, is facing charges of willful injury and going armed with intent.

According to court documents, Dyslin and another man went to Garner on May 10 to confront a man about an alleged burglary in Clear Lake.

A witness told authorities that two men wearing masks jumped out of a red car while holding baseball bats. A short time later, the victim arrived at a residence vomiting, hyperventilating and had a swollen face.

The victim told police one of the men was on top of him punching him in the face while the other was hitting him with a baseball bat.