Man, 19, arrested after crashing into Mason City home, attempting to run over individuals

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 19-year-old crashed into a house early Friday morning after he allegedly tried to run over people he had an altercation with.

Shortly after, he began shooting a BB gun at the residents at 22 N. Tennessee Ave.

Zachary Baker-Ostrand is facing charges of first-degree burglary, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, reckless driving and failure to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle crashed into the east side of 1046 1st St NE.

Police said Baker-Ostrand crashed the vehicle at 12:21 a.m. Friday and multiple 911 calls were received.

“Officers continued to investigate the incident and discovered that Baker-Ostrand had an altercation with the residents of 22 N Tennessee. Baker-Ostrand tried to run over one of the occupants with his vehicle. Baker-Ostrand then crashed his car into the house across the street. At this point, Baker-Ostrand armed himself with a BB gun he had with him. He started shooting at 22 N Tennessee Ave. He walked up to the front of the house and shot out the front door window. After doing so, he kicked in the door and threatened the occupants. He then fled the scene before officers arrived,” police said.