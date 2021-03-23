Man, 18, wanted for Rochester attempted murder; police say he is 'still likely armed'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 18-year-old man who is still on the run is wanted for attempted murder for allegedly shooting his father.

Colby Cleveland is wanted for one count of attempted murder and a count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, the incident began Friday when a dispute over rent occurred.

The argument spilled outside the apartment complex in northwest Rochester when the victim was shot in the thigh.

The "victim heard the first shot and did not know if he was hit until he felt the blood running down his leg," documents state. The victim told authorities all he could remember was Cleveland saying "I'm gonna kill you."

That's when the suspect fired a second shot that did not hit the victim.

Witnesses reported seeing the male leave in a dark-colored sedan.

Police said Cleveland's whereabouts are unknown at this time but he is "still likely armed."