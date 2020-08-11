Trial set over drugs found after Mason City auto accident

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with drug crimes after hitting a parked car is pleading not guilty.

Anthony John Klimke, 25, is now scheduled to stand trial starting October 6 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Mason City police say Klimke hit a parked car in the 100 block of North Pierce Avenue on April 17. Police say when they investigated the crash, the found 104.06 grams of meth and a digital scale in Klimke’s vehicle.

Klimke was arrested on July 30.