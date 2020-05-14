Malls, retail stores receive guidelines for reopening at 50 percent capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly two months after being shuttered business owners are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

Less than 24 hours ago Governor Walz announced the stay at home orders is set to expire on Monday and retail stores and malls can slowly begin to reopen at 50-percent capacity.

In a statement from the Apache Mall a spokeswoman says they’re “closely monitoring the new direction from Governor Walz, we are diligently working on plans to safely reopen Apache Mall. The well-being of our guests, tenants and employees is our highest priority and we will reopen our center when we are ready to do so.”

According to Walz’s announcement before opening their doors all non-critical customer-facing businesses must create a safety plan for workers and customers.

Rochester’s Chamber of Commerce says that plan must then be posted.

President Kathleen Harrington explained, “There is a lot that has to be done to ensure safety and we're working very hard with all businesses to make sure they understand that and they have access to the instructions and the tools and they post that plan.

Harrington says the governor’s announcement also means businesses must also provide an enhanced sanitizing, cleaning and disinfecting regiment.

“All of those requirements come from the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health. So, they must make sure they follow all those guidelines, enforce them as much as they can with with employees and with customers. Post it. Train and retrain constantly to make sure their environment is safe.”

You can find a list of resources from the chamber by clicking here.