Mall of America to re-open June 1; closure was announced March 17

One of the country's largest retail locations will open with limited hours beginning June 1. Restaurants and attractions will remain closed.

Posted: May 14, 2020 1:01 PM
Updated: May 14, 2020 1:05 PM

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Mall of America will soon be open for business.

One of the country's largest retail locations will open with limited hours beginning June 1. Restaurants and attractions will remain closed.

The mall announced its closure March 17.

