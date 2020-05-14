Mall of America to re-open June 1; closure was announced March 17

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Mall of America will soon be open for business.
One of the country's largest retail locations will open with limited hours beginning June 1. Restaurants and attractions will remain closed.
The mall announced its closure March 17.
We're excited to announce our retail stores will reopen with limited hours beginning June 1. Our restaurants + attractions will remain closed at this time. We look forward to seeing you again! For more info, visit https://t.co/8J1fICtwzJ pic.twitter.com/1rmgedQQjL
— Mall of America (@mallofamerica) May 14, 2020
