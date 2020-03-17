Mall of America, largest retail center in the US, closing Tuesday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The largest U.S. retail and entertainment center says it will shut down in support of Minnesota's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by discouraging people from gathering.
The Mall of America in Bloomington, which draws visitors from across the country and around the world, says it will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday through at least March 31.
It cited orders from Gov. Tim Walz that are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Health officials say 60 Minnesota residents have tested positive.
In the overnight hours Tuesday, the Minnesota Legislature unanimously approved $200 million to help the state's health care system respond.
