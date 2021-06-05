When you get as big as The Walt Disney Company has become, you run into the problem of constantly needing more product to satisfy the corporate balance sheet. Like the 700 pound man who feels like he’s starving if he only has 10 eggs, 37 slices of bacon, 23 sausages, half-a-pound of hash browns, and a box of Pop Tarts for breakfast, Disney needs a never ending torrent of new movies, TV shows, and music to sell tickets and streaming service purchases.

Which would be fine if they were actually making things that were new. But one of the main ways Disney satisfies its voracious appetite is by recycling all the stuff it’s already made, sometimes more than once. This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown will pit two of these retreads against each other to see if the dark arts of necromancy are enough to sustain a company and a culture. It’s “Maleficent” (2014) vs. “Cruella” (2021) in a battle to see if being good really is good enough.

“Maleficent” is live action remake…sort of…of Disney’s animated classic “Sleeping Beauty” (1959) told from the perspective of the evil sorceress who cursed the princess to eternal slumber. The conceit of the film is that Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) was actually a kind and noble fairy betrayed by Stefan (Sharlto Copley), a young man ambitious for power. With the humans fearful of the magical folk living in the neighboring woods, Stefan wins himself the throne by betraying his love for Maleficent and stealing her wings. She responds by cursing Stefan’s new baby daughter to fall into a coma on her 16th birthday, from which he can only be revived by “true love’s kiss.”

Stefan ships his daughter off to be raised in the woods by three addled-brained fairies, which should have led to someone calling medieval child services, and Maleficent then secretly looks after the child herself because she’s actually a good person only pretending to be bad to soothe her own heartache. You can probably guess how the rest of this feminist fairy tale revamp goes (Spoiler alert: the handsome young prince is kind of irrelevant) and it concludes with a big CGI battle between Maleficent and the iron-clad Stefan where everyone…except Stefan…lives happily ever after.

“Maleficent” is one of those films that’s not actually all that good but is still fairly enjoyable. The main character goes from omnipotent to helpless and back depending on the needs of the plot. Stefan is just a meat puppet jerked from flawed to evil to crazy for the same reason. The script manufactures a human vs. fairy battle toward the start to compensate for nothing much happening for most of the movie. And the three fairies who raise the young princess are about as unfunny as comic relief can get.

But Angelina Jolie is marvelously cast as Maleficent. The movie looks wonderful with great special effects. Ellie Fanning is suitably wholesome as the princess and Sam Riley is great as Maleficent’s raven familiar. The film is also quite pleasant as, despite its feminist framing, there’s no man-hating on display here. “Maleficent” is one of the sadly rare feminist films where the focus is truly on women and not on the awfulness of men.

Trading on the accumulated cultural capital of its source material, “Maleficent” was one of the biggest box office successes of 2014 and I can’t say that was entirely undeserved. I mean, one of the other big hits that year was “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” which makes “Maleficent” look like an Oscar-winner in comparison. And there’s actual creative merit to this remake as well. It’s not merely rehashing what came before but is legitimately trying to add something new to the world.

The same cannot be said of “Cruella.” An origin story for the unforgettable villainess of “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961), it tells of how a little girl with a persnickety personality and a bizarre hair color rose from nothing to become the sort of genius and criminally-inclined fashion designer who might want to make a coat out of puppies. Alone on the streets of London after her mother’s tragic death, young Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland) hooks up with a couple of Dickensian child thieves and grows up to become their partner in grift while refining her skills as a fashionista. After a decade, which would put Estella and company in their late teens or early 20s while the actors all look much older, Estella (Emma Stone) gets a chance to go work for The Baroness (Emma Thompson), the reigning queen of London fashion and a domineering character almost purely ripped off from “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006).

When Estella sees The Baroness in possession of a necklace that belonged to Estella’s mother, she revives her childhood troublemaking persona of Cruella and recruits her criminal buddies in a war against The Baroness that sees Cruella become the darling of the fashion world. Then a secret from her past sets Cruella and The Baroness on a collision course that can leave only one of them standing.

“Cruella” is in most respects a better movie than “Maleficent.” It’s better written and despite being almost 40 minutes longer, never feels a bit like its dragging or wasting your time. Emma Stone is even more compelling on screen than Jolie and Cruella and the other characters all seem much more real and human than their fairy tale counterparts. There is a weird disconnect running through much of “Cruella” where the majority of the film is in line with the G-rated family comedy of the previous live action remakes “101 Dalmatians” (1996) and “102 Dalmatians” (2000) but there are repeated scenes that flirt with a far darker and grittier take on the subject matter, like “Cruella” is meant to be Disney’s version of “Joker” (2019). Which could have been a hell of a motion picture but probably not one this franchise’s audience would have terribly loved.

“Cruella” also looks great as 1970s fashion excesses take the place of CGI wizardry but it does have that annoying weakness of hitting the viewer in the ear with era-specific music over and over again, as if the motion picture is trying to beat us into submission with nostalgia. There’s also a good bit of comedy in “Cruella” that is actually funny, particularly involving a one-eyed dog named Wink.

But while “Maleficent” had a point in rebooting an animated classic, “Cruella” exists solely to satisfy Disney’s corporate bottom line. There’s no reason for it other than Disney needed to fill a release date and “Cruella” is the idea someone came up with. It’s a competent and fun production but wouldn’t the viewer and the world be better off with something other than the third live action spin-off of a cartoon that came out in the middle of the 20th century?

This Throwdown is a push. “Maleficent” has more artistic integrity but “Cruella” is a significantly better made motion picture. Each are worth viewing, though I suspect a future “Cruella” sequel would be better than “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019). Once you make a point, it’s been made. Repeating yourself doesn’t do any good. But like many franchise entrants today, the ending of “Cruella” practically invites a sequel and more fashion-themed heist movies starring Emma Stone sound okay to me. Sure, I'd like something original and innovative but I don't think that's an option.

