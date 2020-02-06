Clear
Life sentence in Rochester murder trial
Malcolm Woods gets life in prison for Rochester murder

Malcolm Woods

Brandon Arndt shot to death in September 2018.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 3:59 PM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 4:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A life sentence is handed out to the first of three people charged for a Rochester murder.

Malcolm Jammal Woods, 28 of Rochester, was convicted Thursday of 1st and 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Woods acted as his own attorney in his trial, which began Monday.

Kielah Parsons and Darien Klindworth-Woods are also charged with murder for the September 2018 shooting death of Brandon Arndt. No trial date has been set for Parsons.  Klindworth-Woods is scheduled to stand trial for 1st and 2nd degree murder on June 2.

