ROCHESTER, Minn. – A life sentence is handed out to the first of three people charged for a Rochester murder.
Malcolm Jammal Woods, 28 of Rochester, was convicted Thursday of 1st and 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Woods acted as his own attorney in his trial, which began Monday.
Kielah Parsons and Darien Klindworth-Woods are also charged with murder for the September 2018 shooting death of Brandon Arndt. No trial date has been set for Parsons. Klindworth-Woods is scheduled to stand trial for 1st and 2nd degree murder on June 2.
Related Content
- Malcolm Woods gets life in prison for Rochester murder
- Kossuth County murderer gets life in prison
- Convicted Rochester murderer going back to prison
- Woods trial: State points to Rochester murder as 'senseless, intentional'
- Life in prison for murderous kidnapper of Jayme Closs
- Prison for Rochester sex abuser
- Prison sentence for Rochester man
- Life in prison for Iowa sex trafficker
- Life in prison for northeast Iowa kidnapper
- Rochester murder trial is postponed
Scroll for more content...