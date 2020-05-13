Making voting safe during the Coronavirus Pandemic

KIMT News 3 - We are less than 3 months away from the Minnesota Primary Election, and less than 6 months out from the General Election, when we will head to the polls to make our pick for president. As we navigate the Coronavirus Pandemic, there's an effort underway to make voting safer.

It's a bipartisan effort being spearheaded by US Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents Minnesota. Klobuchar is leading legislation that would give states the funding to make sure everyone has the option to vote by mail or vote early to avoid crowded polling places on Election Day.

"We want to educate people and give them the envelopes and the postage and everything they need so they can vote the safest way, which is by mail," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar says we can all learn a vaulable lesson from what happened in Wisconsin, where the primary election last month put many people in danger.

"I think we were all left with the searing image of those workers in line in Wisconsin, some of them with homemade masks and garbage bags and standing in the rain, just to be able to vote. Dozens of them got sick, including a poll worker," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar says during the last general election, about 25% of Americans voted by mail. Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, that number is expected to double this year, possibly even triple.

The legislation Klobuchar is spearheading also includes training for poll workers to ensure the safety of those who vote at a polling location, either early or on election day.