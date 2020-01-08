Making the most of National Take the Stairs Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Achieving a healthy lifestyle on step at a time. It's what National Take the Stairs Day is all about!

The American Lung Association's signature indoor event encourages everyone to go on a stair-climbing adventure.

Whether it's indoors by taking on a skyscraper or finding stairs to clib at the gym the association says breathing shouldn't be an uphill battle.

Northgate Health Club in Rochester agrees saying staying healthy know can make a big difference in your health down the line.

Athlete Brandon Taber said, "It's important we do anything to keep up mobile whether it's taking the stairs or walking. Today we're always driving, we're sitting for our jobs, and everything so it's good to keep mobile."

The association says more than 37.5 million Americans live with chronic lung disease like asthma, COPD, or lung cancer.

There is good news though - death from cancer has dropped more than two-percent in part driven by a decline in lung cancer deaths.