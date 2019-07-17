Making the cut: 150 hockey players aim to make the Bruins' roster

AUSTIN, Minn. – Imagine competing for one of 28 potential spots on a roster. Seems pretty simple, right? That is not necessarily so for hockey players in Austin this week.

“(We’ve) got 150-plus kids here all trying to make the Austin Bruins so it's one of those situations where we've been scouting all year long just for this event,” said Bruins head coach, Steve Howard.

The process is simple. 150 players are divided into eight teams. Impress Coach Howard and his staff and advance to the next day. Making the cut is not for the faint of heart.

“(We) go through these three games, cut it down a bit. Go through a couple more games, cut it down a bit. Go through a couple more games and hopefully we've got our 20-28 guys.”

An invitation to training camp requires the right stuff.

“It's invites (only).It's a pretty rigorous process,” said Howard. “Some kids, we've been scouting and talking to - we've invited right to this camp. The other ones we've had maybe go through the process with us through a pre-draft camp or an earlier camp in one of the three cities that we did those in.”

The competition on the ice is heating up as crucial positions on the roster are up for grabs.

‘The biggest thing for us is trying to find the right mix as far as goal tending goes. Losing both guys to the USHL obviously hurts, but we did sign one. He's been coming in and doing really well this week but we need to find another one. So we'll probably start the season with three and kind of let those three battle it out and find two.”

Coach Howard reminds his players that roster spots are a privilege and not a right.

“Absolutely, you don’t make an official roster until February 10th and I remind our guys of that all the time.”

The Bruins open their 2019-2020 season on Sept. 18 at the NAHL Showcase.