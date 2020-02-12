Making sure your car will start in frigid weather

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - This may be on your mind as you go to bed tonight. Will my car start in the morning?

If you keep your car outside, you probably have a 50-50 shot of getting it to crank over in the morning. Especially if the battery is nearing the end of its life. Most car batteries have about a 5-year life span.

Adam Boehmer owns Lake Auto Service in Clear Lake. He explains how you can improve your chances of a successful car start on arctic days.

“It’s going to be tough as it is, but the best thing for this cold weather is going to be just to keep it in the garage. If you do have a block heater, you can definitely keep that plugged in,” he said.

He also says making sure your car is in peak condition will improve your odds. You can also start your car a few times tonight to juice up the battery. Engine block heaters are also not a bad idea, but with only a few days that are this cold every year, they might not be worth the investment.