Making sure your absentee ballot counts on Election Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday is the final day to make your voice heard and cast your ballot in this historic eleciton. If you have an absentee ballot still hanging around Minnesota's Secretary of State wants to make sure you know what to do so your vote counts.

If you haven't heard by now - if you have an absentee ballot at home you need to turn it in in-person or vote in-person. That's because if you mail it in now there's no guarantee it will count.

Any ballot not received by 8PM on Tuesday will get set aside and depending on how many sit in the pile and how close the races are there is likely to be a long road before results are clear.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says the focus needs to be on making sure every ballot in Minnesota that's lawfully cast is counted.

He explained, "We need to live to fight another day and the other day is the litigation that could come after the election. Namely if somebody, some campaign, some political party seeks to invalidate the ballots in the segregated pile. So, that's what we need to focus on; making sure that every ballot in Minnesota that's lawfully cast is counted. Period. For every office."

At last count there are about 300,000 absentee ballots still out in Minnesota. Again, you can hand deliver them at your local ballot drop off by 3PM on Tuesday or you can vote in person before 8PM.