Making sure your Thanksgiving meal doesn't turn into an inferno

MASON CITY, Iowa - Turkey day is nearly here and it goes without saying, many of us will be spending a lot of time in the kitchen.

It doesn't take long for a feast to turn into an inferno. Cooking is the number one cause of household fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Mason City Firefighter Neil Maki talks about how folks can have a fire-safe Thanksgiving.

He says you should have a designated person watching the stove. Never leave cooking unattended.

Maki also recommends having a fire extinguisher close by and not keep it under the kitchen sink.

When it comes to frying a turkey for Thanksgiving, Maki says it is definitely a dangerous undertaking.

"If you do decide to do that, try to be in an open area, away from the house. Don't do it on a deck or anything that can get out of hand. They are pretty dangerous," he said.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends if you do decide to fry your turkey, make sure it is completely thawed, use the right amount of oil, and keep children away from the fryer.