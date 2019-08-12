Making sure everyone's counted in 2020 Census

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a nationwide tally that takes place every ten years.

Right now, census staff are canvassing the community.

They’re making sure homes are actually there.

“Let say a house was taken down and there probably was an address identified by that. Then they're also deleting that from the records so forms are mailed to improper locations,” said Brittney Marschall.

The census determines how billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed to states and counties.

Each person counts for about $1500 in funding.

“A lot of different types of things census data are used for but it's really important that every single person is counted,” she said.

To ensure everyone is represented, Olmsted County has formed a "Complete Count Committee."

Team members connect with specific groups in the community.

“We want people from diverse populations to participate and get involved,” said Dee Sabol.

She’s the executive director of the diversity council and says it's important to make sure everyone is included. She's making sure everyone feels safe while being counted.

“We do want people to understand that it's safe to participate that it's so much value in that not just montary,” said Sabol.

The Olmsted County Complete Count Committee will have their next meeting on September 18th. They will share ideas on the best ways to count residents.

To get involved you can reach out to The county or Diversity Council.