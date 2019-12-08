Making quilts for those in need

MASON CITY, Iowa - Tis the season of giving. And a group of quilters is doing just that by making sure those in need have a warm and comforting quilt this winter.

It's a labor of love coming from the ladies of the Lake Area Quilters Guild.

"Everybody has a talent, even the large and small. It's just a lot of fun," member Cheryl Nesbit says.

The guild makes all kinds of share quilts for those in need in the community, from care centers to local veterans, even quilts for the Caring Pregnancy Center and place mats for Meals on Wheels.

For their most recent quilting project, the group started out with 17 totes of fabric. Now, it's down to just 2.

"You look at some of them and they think, 'oh, that fabric is ugly.' It doesn't. When it's in a quilt, it's beautiful because it's going to go to someone who needs it."

Over the years, the quilts that have been carefully stitched, sewn and finished and have gone to various places that serve those that might be going through some hard times, including Crisis Intervention Services.

"Six months later after giving them out, we had a thank you note come in the mail from one of the ladies that spent some time at the shelter, talking about how comforting it was for her to have that quilt, knowing that people really cared about what she was going through," member Dianne Weide says.

"You're doing good for others and doing something that you enjoy and using your gifts that you've been given, to help others," member Jody Lane adds.

If you're interested in joining the guild, they meet on the first Thursday of the month at the Clear Lake Senior Center.