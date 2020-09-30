Making people aware of a very serious, sometimes hidden, issue

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's a serious, nationwide scourge: domestic violence.

There are countless figures showing that it's a real, ongoing problem: according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, nearly half of all women and men in the U.S. have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime. On average, 24 people per minute are victims are rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner. In Iowa, 31.3% of women and 19.6% of men will experience some type of violence from a domestic relationship or partner in their lives.

Crisis Intervention Service (CIS) helps roughly 1,500 people who are seeking safety and support in their 15-county service area each year. The agency is a valuable resource, and a partner, in bringing awareness of these often hidden acts.

"I've been doing this work for over 30 years. When we started, we felt that as if we were working in isolation. We felt that we were the only ones really working to protect victims," Executive Director Mary Ingham said.

During the month of October, which is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the North Iowa Domestic & Sexual Abuse Community Coalition, of which CIS is a member, is aiming to increase awareness of this issue and bring about an end to domestic violence. It's a mission that is dependent on community involvement.

"What we've soon realized is that we can't do it alone, law enforcement can't do it alone, medical professionals can't do it alone. But together, we can do so much."

While domestic violence reports have increased, one likely reason is that there is less stigma associated with reporting incidents.

"People feel more comfortable, and I feel like it's work like this that drive that stigma down and allow those people to come forward or family members report those loved ones that are being victimized," Clear Lake Police Capt. Mike Colby said.

During the pandemic, there were some trends that showed that domestic violence cases went up nationally. On a local level, however, Capt. Colby says it's a different story.

"Locally here, at least in Clear Lake, we made a small uptick, but it wasn't a large spike that maybe was seen in different areas. I think we're fortunate here that we have a pretty good relationship with our community. I think that's helped us work through some of those potential triggers that happened in other communities that didn't have those relationships and didn't have the resources that we provided here with the coalition to prevent some of those incidents from occurring."

Throughout this month, the coalition wants to get the word out that there are people willing to listen, and there is help available.

"We have a team of people here that have a critical role to play by supporting violence of domestic violence and getting help for them," Cerro Gordo Co. Asst. Attorney Andrew Olson said.

This Friday at Noon, a 'Remember My Name' event, which commemorates lives lost through domestic violence, will be held at the Mason City Public Library. Due to limited attendance, it will be streamed on Facebook Live.