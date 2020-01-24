Making it OK to end the stigma of mental health in the workplace

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mental illness may be a difficult topic to discuss, at home or in the workplace.

What may surprise you is that 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience a mental illness in a given year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

But there's a campaign that encourages employers to have open discussions about issues that may be impacting their employees.

The 'Make it OK' campaign aims to encourage workplaces to start conversations and increase understanding of mental illness. For those that may need assistance, the campaign, together with the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative, is helping provide a toolkit with engagement tips, action planning and measurement tools.

Lynae Tesdall is a mental health counselor with the Community Health Center of Mason City. She says mental health, not just physical health, should be considered in the workplace.

"Employers want profitability, employers want the bottom line, they want their productivity. I can't think of one place that can't benefit from mental health. Everybody has something, whether it's small or large. Everybody can be helped by mental health."

For those who are wondering what to say, she offers some advice, by approaching it in a calm, non-forceful manner.

"Say, 'it looks like you're struggling, would you be open to talk to somebody about this?' Please don't ever say, 'you need help.' Because people are like, 'Ok, no. You need help.' They aren't willing to consider that option."