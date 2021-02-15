Clear
Making a Dream Become a Reality: Rochester blind man learns to pitch

Chris Mathews deals with a disability known as Retinopathy of Prematurity but isn't letting it get in the way of him learning how to pitch.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Zig Ziglar once said “if you can dream it, then you can achieve it.” That’s the exact motto a young man in Rochester is living by as he fulfills his dream of learning how to pitch.

“I am legally blind. I have a condition called Retinopathy of Prematurity,” Chris Mathews said. “I was born at 26 weeks and my retinas detached not long after so I do a lot of things by muscle memory, by touch, by hearing so I don’t use the vision I have a whole lot.”

Mathews is a 23-year old Med City resident. His passion for baseball began while listening to the voice of baseball broadcaster and legend, Bob Uecker.

“When I was nine, I got a boombox for my birthday,” he said.

But his playing experience is limited.

“I tried playing tee-ball but there’s that scene in the Sandlot where they hit the ball over the fence and the game is over – that was me every time I hit the ball because I had no idea where in the yard it went,” Mathews laughed. “I would invariably wander and find it, ended my tee ball career before I could really get it started but that’s how it goes.”

After hitting the batting cages with some friends last summer, Mathews decided he wanted to give pitching a try. So he put out a plea on Facebook.

“I kind of expected a couple of people to maybe want to show me in their front yard or something without breaking any windows.”

But, he received a much larger response from the Rochester community than he could have ever dreamed of, including an opportunity from Wade Beavers at The Yard.

“It’s a little bit personal for me. I have a brother that’s blind and deaf,” Beavers said. “I realized nothing should be a limitation for anybody. So, once I saw the post, it was Super Bowl Sunday, I’m sitting there going ‘here’s this person that’s so willing t want to learn something that we take for granted.’”

The initial agreement was five lessons free of charge, but Beavers also threw in a new glove. So far, Chris is making great progress.

“It hurts, it’s frustrating, but I love it because this is not something I did as a kid,” Mathews said. “No matter how many times I have to work on certain things, for me, it’s about that process and figuring it out.”

“A lot of time we try to teach kids to be visual learners. This is a difference where we’re actually teaching him by feel. So, an example, we take for granted when we tell somebody to throw a four-seam fastball, they would see the four seams. Chris has to feel it,” Beavers said.

The ultimate goal is to let him feel what it’s like to play in the big leagues.

“Our goal is maybe Chris can throw out the first pitch at a Honkers game or get to a Twins game even though he’s a Brewers fan and make it happen,” Beavers said.

Beavers also said that what started as five free lessons will likely become many more.

