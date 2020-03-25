Makenzie Meyer adjusts to life outside of hoops

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Athletic careers are over for many across the country begging the question ‘what’s life like after sports?’

Mason City alumna and current University of Iowa senior, Makenzie Meyer, gave KIMT News 3 Sports some insight.

The Iowa women’s basketball team was on a roll and went undefeated at home throughout the 2019-2020 season. Little did the Hawkeyes know, their Big Ten Tournament game would be their last making for a disappointing end to the year.

“It was kind of an icky way to end after playing Rutgers and Ohio State and losing those two games,” Meyer said. “We thought we were ready and really prepared for the NCAA tournament.”

Even after going one and done in Indianapolis, the Hawkeyes anxiously awaited Selection Monday. Their tournament hopes vanished in an instant when Coach Bluder’s phone rang at practice.

“She called a timeout during our scrimmage and told us that it had been canceled. It was pretty emotional, especially for the seniors and I guess for the whole team to find out that we weren’t going to play again.”

As devastating as the news was, Meyer says she’ll remember her accomplishments as a Hawkeye in the years ahead. Memories that include her younger sister, Megan. They won a state championship together in 2016 and wore the prestigious Iowa uniform together this season. Now they are leaning on each other to get through these difficult times.

“Just trying to look back and enjoy all of the fun games we’ve played and just all of the fun stuff on the court, too,” Meyer said. “She’s just been a good shoulder to lean on and I can tell her anything and just count on her to build me up when it gets emotional.”

Now, sports are over for Makenzie but she hopes to remain in Iowa City. She plans to apply for dental school. Until then, focusing on finishing the semester strong while still entertaining her many social media followers.

“Online classes start Monday so I’m going to stay focused on that – start studying for the DAT. But, I’ve been trying to cook more and update my @kenzinthekitchen_ Instagram page so that’s been fun.”

Meyer finished her basketball career at Iowa with 1,256 career points.